Marape, Albanese to trek Kokoda

The two leaders said the walk is symbolic of the shared bond between the two nations and their people walking together for a safe and secure future.

PM Marape said there should be no more wars in the Pacific region.

He said both countries and their leaders should walk together to secure a Pacific that is safe, clean, blue and peaceful for our children and their children's future.

Yesterday (Monday, April 22) evening at the Parliament House, Prime Minister Marape hosted Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation to a State dinner where the Spirit of ANZAC was set in place, a prelude to Thursday's walk.