Library For Lealea School

Echoing the success of a previous library in neighbouring Kido village, the Lealea library represents hope and progress for the local community.

The opening last Friday March 1st, 2024, witnessed a gathering of villagers and dignitaries, with NiuPower's chief executive officer, Michael Uiari highlighting the CIP's transformative impact on community empowerment.

The library, equipped with modern facilities and adorned with vibrant banners, promises a nurturing environment for learning and growth.

Notably, it incorporates solar-powered lighting and sustainable water systems, showcasing NiuPower's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the shared journey of NiuPower and Lealea Village toward educational enrichment and sustainable development.