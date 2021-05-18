Kenabot opens police post

Residents, as well as surrounding communities within the Kokopo Town precinct can now seek immediate police assistance.

The K283,000 funded police post was a partnership between the provincial government and the police department.

The new police post will greatly improve policing efforts in light of increased in law and order issues in the area.

The Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG has applauded the partnership that’s led to this; it will help keep the urban communities safe.

The post will cater for the Raniolo, Kenabot and Ulagunan areas.

Police have assured residents that the post will be manned 24 hours with toll free numbers installed.

KVULLG has plans to expand the same service to other parts of the urban area.

It has appealed to everyone to work together with police to ensure there is peace, harmony and safety is maintained.