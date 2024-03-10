Jetty on Watom Island under urgent repair

The 32-metre-long jetty which once served as the main link for goods and services on the island more than 20 years ago, has been faced with weakening and eroding risks at its approach which called for urgent response.

District Civil Works Engineer Mellie Munulai, the maintenance project is a counter-funded initiative under the PSIP Former Years and PIP funding at the cost of K850,000. He said the project is being rolled out by NewLand Real Estate Ltd; work which includes realigning the edge beam of the approach using boulders and pouring in new concrete to reinforce and stabilise the structure.

“Concrete works for structure such as gabion baskets, river training and bed protection has also been carried out to ensure the jetty can withstand various sea levels and weather conditions,” said Munulai.

He emphasised the importance of maintenance to prevent the collapse of the jetty approach and cutting it off from the shore.

Watom Island LLG Manager Emmanuel Tokom said the jetty has been lying idle for years and it has crippled them in terms of accessibility; transporting cocoa, copra, fish, and other fresh produce to the mainland.

“Once the jetty is completed, it will boost economic activities and also attract potential investors and added that it will also lower the risk of sea mishaps,” said Tokom.

Meantime, Acting District Administrator Freddy Lemeki commended the district infrastructure sector for such a vital project and said that it is the main gateway for goods and services.

He added that the district administration is confident that the contractor will complete this essential project ensuring a strong and durable jetty; paving accessibility for the communities on Watom Island.

The project is 80 percent complete and is expected to be completed by next month.