Local MP Benny Allan and Governor Peter Numu commended the provincial engineering team recently, in Unggai.

Mr Allan presented K200, 000 as fuel money to run the machinery used in upgrading the Unggai to Chuave road, and ring roads around Unggai Bena District.

He acknowledged Governor Numu for the work done in increasing the internal revenue of the province, which resulted in the historic K401 million provincial budget this year.

The money has helped the provincial government fix the roads.

Governor Numu said there are plans to also purchase road sealing machineries for the province.