Essay Comp prepares Grade 12s

Grade 12 students in selected schools in PNG have been given the opportunity to prepare for their National Written Expression Exams by participating in the 3rd National Youth Essay Competition scheduled from 3rd to 17th May.

This BSP Sumatin Account sponsored competition is themed “Rural Entrepreneurship and Trade in Papua New Guinea,” where students are required to write an Expository Essay with a minimum of 700 words on the ‘Opportunities and Challenges' faced by Rural Entrepreneurship and Trade in their district or local area.

“BSP is happy to be supporting an event that encourages Grade 12 students to take advantage and prepare for the National Written Expression Exams which falls in August,” said BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager Amelia Minnopu.

“As part of our objective to encourage a ‘Savings Culture’ in PNG and especially with school aged children, BSP is proud to kick start the students’ savings, with a total prize money of K1000 under our Sumatin Account.

“First prize is K500, second prize K300 and the third prize is K200 and these prize monies will be deposited into the competition winners’ BSP Sumatin Accounts,” said Ms Minnopu.

Managing Partner of Strategic Communications Limited Andrew Runawery said the competition started in 2019 with only three schools and grew to 17 schools in 2020 from as far as Sandaun, Manus and New Ireland provinces.

“We are thankful to BSP and its ‘Sumatin Account’ product for coming on board in 2020 and again this year with the prize of K1000 which will be shared by thetTop 3 entries,” said Mr Runawery.

He said the papers must be sent digitally as a PDF attachment by email to nancy@pngsmemagazine.org or WhatsApp 70057779.

BSP also invests K10,000 annually also under the BSP Sumatin Account to support various Dux Awards for primary, secondary and tertiary schools across the country.