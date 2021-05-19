ENB school to trial E-Library

For Vundavai Primary School in the Livuan Reimber LLG, winning a debate competition held two years ago to mark the 16 Days Human Rights Activism, has paid off for them.

They are lucky recipients of e-learning materials courtesy of local MP, Jelta Wong.

The Asia Pacific Communication Specialists (APCS) has been engaged to set up the e-library at Vunadavai Primary School.

The application is designed to be used with tablets and mobile phones.

The program will be trialed and if seen to be working, it will be rolled out to six other schools in the Gazelle district.

Minister Wong when delivering the tablets to the school on Monday said the e-library will greatly assist in encouraging students to get themselves into the reading culture which is not effectively imbedded in students today.

He raised concerns that this is one of the underlying factors that continues to contribute in the decline of quality education in the country.

“Through the e-library, students will be given equal opportunity to access the internet to use for learning and exploring,” Minister Wong said.

He reminded students that in-depth knowledge can be attained on a particular subject matter only through reading books.

Head teacher Yabu Nuak said this program will benefit the students in the long term academically.

The school celebrates its 50 years of Golden Jubilee in July and the e-library program is a milestone for them.

APCS Managing Director, Keith Anderson said the e-library will be very successful in assisting teachers with learning especially in the core subjects.

He said it will prepare them for the future that will require students to use computers, once they get a job they have to send emails and use word processing and the e-library is a stepping stone for students.

Teachers will be trained on how to use the technology.