CBC emphasizes on communication and family

The panel discussions was held on Friday at the Catholic Bishops Conference in Waigani.

Also present were the staff of CBC and journalists.

The tribute began with a panel discussion that focused on Truthfulness in Communication and an Appreciation of Journalists, Responsibility of Catholic families and their benefits, Uses of Internet and Families in Modern Communication.

World Communication Day falls on 16th May, under the theme “Come and See,”

International Families Day falls on 15th May, entitled: ‘’Our Daily Love-in Family”.

Emphasizing the importance of WCD, Social Communication Secretary Fr Ambrose Pereira urged that journalists and all Christians leave their comfort zones and encounter first-hand the lives of people at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile President of the Catholic Professionals Society Paul Harricknen, dwelled on the aspect of Family and Marriage and described a family’s love as an institution that was the hallmark of God’s love for humanity.

Giving an insight on the use of Modern Communication, Jimmy Son, cautioned how people now tended to reference their mobile phones as a source of information and truth amidst an increase in disinformation and fake news. However, he maintained that such tools should be used as platforms to ease communication and improve lives.