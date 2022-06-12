Bird Condemns Violence

He said the violence resulting in tragic deaths and loss of property between the people of Mengar and Murik is deeply regretted.

The provincial administration and Wewak police tried several times to workout peace between the two sides but all attempts failed.

The fight erupted as a result of home brew consumption among the young people at a volleyball game which went out of hand leading to a fatality.

“It seems there have been deep seated differences between the two communities for some time and despite all attempts by leaders on both sides, the young people continued to fight.

“We decided yesterday to move all our Murik people out of the camp and to move them back to Angoram as soon as we can. That process has already begun.

I have also asked the Police Minister for assistance and an MS Squad is being deployed,” said Governor Bird.

He stated that since the Ombudsman Commission has frozen provincial accounts, the business community have been urged to advance the provincial government with fuel, food and other essentials to repatriate Murik people to try deescalate the situation.

Governor Bird said, “We are doing our best and we still appeal to young people on both sides to desist and allow the state agencies to work.

“All the work is handled by the PA and the PPC due to the election process being underway. I deeply regret the unnecessary and tragic loss of life on both sides. Our thoughts are with the families at this time.

“We also feel for all the families on both sides who have been made homeless by this fight. Every attempt will be made within reason to assist where we can.”