Attorney General appeals to citizen

He appealed to citizens to allow the rule of Law to take its course.

With four days before the 1st of December, the date set by Parliament on the 13th of November to resume Parliament session, citizens are eager to know what will transpire on Monday, 30th of November when the Supreme court sits to hear application filed by Ialibu Pangia MP Peter O’Neill challenging Speaker Job Pomat’s recalling of Parliament sitting on Tuesday, 17th November.

“We must allow the rule of law to take its normal course so whatever happens on Monday, we will proceed from there and so far I want to thank the people of Papua New Guinea for observing the rule of law and doing the right thing and we must carry on doing the right thing, let the court makes its own decisions and findings”, said Minister Niningi.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika during directional hearing on Wednesday indicated a sense of urgency on the matter. He said he was concerned about the matter, given how volatile the country is.

He appealed to lawyers of both sides to help the courts in solving this matter as time was of the essence.

Whether Parliament will resume on Tuesday, 1st of December or not, this will depend on a decision by the Supreme court.