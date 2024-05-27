YWAM Medical Ship to visit Rai Coast

This visit is being made possible through an agreement reached between YWAM and the Rai Coast District Development Authority.

Member for Rai Coast and Minister for Labour and Employment, Kessy Sawang, advised her people of health developments that she intends to bring into the district through the health expertise available through YWAM.

She said the medical ship will provide medical service in Rai Coast for three years.

Meantime, Sawang says she wants to prioritise health by improving healthcare services and facilities for the people of Rai Coast; and is set to sign an MOU with the Provincial Health Authority for better health care delivery.

Adding to health developments, funding has already been secured for a hospital to be built in Saidor LLG.

For people to access health facilities with ease, better roads are vital with funding of K10 million paid in 2022, to construction company Covec to start building the Saidor- Basamuk road.

Sawang said Saidor is a central station accessible to all local level governments and plans are underway to develop the station into a small township that will house all vital services.