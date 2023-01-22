Youths turn over a new leaf

This was done in the presence of those gathered during a one week crusade held at Serangwandu village by Life in the Spirit Ministries on Friday 20th January 2023.

Youth leader, Max Emmanuel Malakai said he is pleased that more youths are surrendering to the Lord after he gave up arms and drugs late last year.

"As a youth leader I am pleased that these youths who were once my accomplices have come here and surrendered. I still want more to come out like them,” said Max.

Max added that some of the youths are part of the gang formed in Madang and most of them are now in ESP, who are part of armed holdups along the Sepik Highway.

"I believe after this event, all of them will come out and surrender, which will reduce armed holdups along the Sepik Highway,” he said.

Samuel Bani who was once a drug addict said was once Max’s accomplice, helping him to smuggle marijuana up to the Highlands region down to the coast.

“Back then I was Max's accomplice smuggling firearms and marijuana till the day he decided to serve the Lord, this meant a lot to me and others,” said Bani.

Bani is now ready to follow a new path with Christ.

ESP Governor Allan Bird was not present but sent his message via WhatsApp to the people saying he is happy to see his people embracing change.

‘I am in tears of joy seeing my people doing what is best for our district and province and I am ready to work with such people for a change. I want more of these for a greater Sepik, let keep the fire burning,” said Bird.

Pastor Temson Niambli who said the Lord has His own time for everything and surrendering of youths in South Wosera LLG is just the beginning.

“This is just the beginning and it means more people have to let go of their bad habits."