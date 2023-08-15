Young PLWD encourages peers

Nathan Singura said for youths to achieve their full potential, they need to be prepared to work hard.

“Looking for shortcuts in life gets young people nowhere, and often you will end up in trouble and even death,” he said.

Young Singura further encouraged his peers to not be ashamed of their disabilities, but look beyond to discover their capabilities.

“There are two main barriers in our lives as youths. For the able-bodied youths, you have to stop your laziness, while for us living with disability, we tend to be ashamed of our disabilities and don’t want to participate in activities within our family homes and communities,” he said.

Speaking at the commemoration of the International Youth Day at the Kokopo Market on Friday, August 11th, Singura said able-bodied youths should toil the land and get involved in productive activities whilst PLWD youths should come out of their comfort zones and willingly participate in activities.

(Picture by Russel Kuna)