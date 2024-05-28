World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Supported by Queenpads Impact Funds and the Australia Network NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP), the event aimed to raise awareness about menstrual care, combat period stigma, and advocate for inclusive, period-friendly facilities.

The event, themed "Together for a PeriodFriendlyWorld" and "MenstrualShineforAction."

Founder of Queenpads, Anne-Shirley Korave, delivered the welcome remarks and launched the Pacific Menstrual Health Network’s advocacy video, "Pacific Period Story," intended to influence decision-makers on menstrual health rights.

The "MenstrualSHINE" segment featured models from DFM Agency conveying key messages before transitioning to panel discussions.

Two panels, consisting of prominent figures in PNG’s menstrual health sector, addressed the challenges and needs related to menstruation and discussed potential solutions for a period-friendly PNG and world.

The event also included a menstrual skit performed by youths from Pari Village, and an info booth walk-through, organized by the Menstrual Hygiene Community of Practice in Port Moresby.

Attendees included representatives from various corporations, local and international organizations, and government departments.