World Menstrual Health Day Observed

The program involved panel discussions between partners in relation to women and the launch of a case study carried out in PNG aimed to document the progress, changes, and actions to understand menstrual health solutions.

The partnership between Water Aid PNG and Queenpads was funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and was to commemorate the World Menstruation day.

WaterAid Gender Equality & Social Inclusion Officer, Enid Kupe, stated that the case study was a great way to collaborate support to build shared understanding of menstrual health solutions and priorities at country level and bring more visibility to unmet need of WASH and menstrual health in PNG to global actors.

Stakeholders like Queenpads, WaterAid PNG, PNG Cancer Foundation, UNFPA and PNG Rugby Union discussed activities and encouraged menstrual health advocacy.

Founder for Queenpads PNG, Anne-Shirley Korave, shared on normalizing conversations on menstrual health since menstruation is a sexual reproductive and health right for girls and women and gender diverse people who menstruate.

The event ended off with the presentation off with a ‘SupportHer Donation’ in which nine recipients including four 2022 Miss PNG contestants received Queenpads reusable sanitary pads courtesy of Sir Brian Bell Foundation.