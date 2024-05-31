World Menstrual Day Networking

The interaction was aimed at introducing a user-friendly app called Oky for young girls who experience their first monthly period

“MDI is thrilled to host this networking event as a leader to the main MH day activities tomorrow hosted by Queen Pads and Water PNG,” said MDI Partnership Coordinator, Deborah Alois, when welcoming media partners and CSOs to the event.

PNG lacks appropriate information on menstruation and this is causing a lot of stress and discrimination. Introducing Oky app online will help girls accept having period as a normal part of life.

“In PNG many women and girls still lack the resources to manage their periods safely, hygienically and without shame. This is due to a lack of access to period products, lack of education about menstruation, and inadequate Water & Sanitation. The taboos and stigma we have around menstruation also worsen these issues,” she added.

The girls are often stigmatized and often excluded from daily activities because of their monthly periods. This makes it hard for them to go to school or to engage in everyday activities.

The OKY app is an educational product that includes an open-source mobile application and period tracker that provides Menstrual Health & Hygiene and Sexual Reproductive Health information to adolescent girls. It is available now in 12 countries in the world and Papua New Guinea will be the 13th.

Save the Children PNG is taking the lead in the Oky project by adopting the app to local context including it being translated into Tok Pisin as well as localizing the avatars in the app.

CSO partners present included, Sago Network, WaterAID PNG, Save The Children PNG, MeriDay Education Services, as well as WASH partners which included UNICEF PNG, the National Department of Education and the National Department of Health.