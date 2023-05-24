During this year’s celebrations Port Moresby General Hospital featured the newly formed Health Awareness Committee.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Benjamin Daur said since World Hypertension Day on 17th May, PMGH is now moving to preventative health as well as on mostly curative health.

CEO Dr. Paki Molumi and his team requested for this committee because people are hungry to learn about what services available.

“People are hungry to learn about what services we have, and it’s only fair that we service providers who have the knowledge and experience of disseminating this information make this information readily available to them,” Dr. Daur

Stating that his team have plans to host awareness campaigns during international days like hypertension day and cancer awareness day, to be more proactive.

“Because hypertension affects everyone especially people that work in high stress areas like the hospital. One message from me is hypertension is mostly a symptomatic, meaning that a lot of people that have hypertension do not know they have hypertension. Why? Because symptoms do not show until brood pressure gets very high.”

He said many people do not know they have hypertension until they have a stroke or get sick and come to the emergency and find they have been walking around with high blood pressure.

“If you are diagnosed with hypertension seek medical help, whether it be POMGen or your urban clinics. Always go get help and if they need to refer you to specialists, they will refer you to us,” Dr. Daur said.