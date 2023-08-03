World Breastfeeding Week observed

This was the message from the World Health Organisation in commemoration of the World Breastfeeding Week, which is held in the first week of August every year.

From August 1st-7th, the theme is: “Let’s make breastfeeding and work, work!”

Carolyn Ruddaka is the acting administration supervisor at World Vision PNG.

She understands the benefits of breastfeeding and knows that breastmilk provides a child with the essential nutrients for healthy development and protection against sickness.

Importantly, Carolyn has the support of her employer in her breastfeeding journey.

“It is a memorable journey with my son because I have only breastfed him from his birth. I would like to continue breastfeeding Junior until he is at least one year old,” Carolyn said.

Carolyn sees a big difference in her daughter and her son’s development. She had to shift to bottle-feeding her daughter when she was two weeks old. But her son has been breastfed exclusively since his birth because Carolyn now works for an organisation that supports her decision to continue breastfeeding.

“At six months, Junior is now 8.3kg. At the same age, my daughter was below 6kg. I believe the weight difference is because of breastfeeding.”

By empowering mothers to breastfeed their children through supportive policies and workplace practices, working mothers like Carolyn are encouraged and enabled to breastfeed their children to help them have a healthy start to life.