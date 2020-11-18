Women’s network continues cancer awareness

OWN, with the support of Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), recently unveiled a dozer that was painted blue as a bold statement to shine a spotlight and start the conversation around cancers affecting men.

The dozer was unveiled at the Mt. Fubilan Mine on Wednesday 11th November, and on display as well was a haul truck that was painted pink last year to commemorate Pinktober, another significant event that is held annually in October to raise awareness on breast cancer. The colours blue and pink are recognised internationally as symbols for men’s cancer and women’s breast cancer awareness respectively.

The OWN Executive Committee was present at the unveiling and thanked OTML for its ongoing support. Tracey Hart, OWN’s Chairperson, spoke on behalf of OWN, reinforcing the importance of living healthy lifestyles, the significance of early detection and raising cancer awareness amongst the workforce and throughout PNG.

General Manager Mining and Acting Managing Director/CEO, Derrick Kelly, said with the support of OWN, OTML is proud to be able to raise cancer awareness annually amongst its workforce.

“It is good to see that this year OWN has also led the campaign to raise awareness on cancers affecting men by taking the initiative to paint the dozer blue,” Kelly said.

OWN has also put a moustache and pink ribbon stickers on OTML’s Charter aircraft to remind OTML employees, contractors and other passengers of the Pinktober and Movember messages.

OTML, through its Organisational Development and Training Department, also kicked-off the ‘Shave for Cure’ fundraising campaign in October to raise PGK100,000 to support the cancer facility which is currently under construction at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Since the campaign’s launch, several OTML employees have voluntarily shaved their heads to raise money towards the cause. OWN has also raised funds through the sale of ‘Pinktober’ and ‘Movember’ merchandises to donate to the PNG Cancer Foundation to support their awareness programs.

Through the generosity of employees and business partners, the target amount has already been exceeded, so it is anticipated that by the end of November, OTML will be able to make a significant donation to the Port Moresby General Hospital and the PNG Cancer Foundation.