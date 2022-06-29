Women’s Fitness Group Expands To Lae

The Trinder Community Hall within the Lae Secondary School came alive on the afternoon of Tuesday, 21st of June, as working-class women enthusiastically took part in Break A Sweat’s first fitness session in Lae.

This all-women’s fitness group started in Port Moresby in founder, Cecelia Kanawi’s, backyard in 2018.

Kanawi said she registered it as a legal entity in 2020 when she realised the need to encourage more women to get involved in physical fitness and healthy living.

“Most women, like myself, we have issues going to the main public gym and because of that, I thought that if I started just something for women, it would encourage more women to live a fit and healthy lifestyle,” she explained.

“All my trainers are females, my physio is a female as well, my nutritionist is also female; we try to keep that just for the comfort of females.

“With us, just females, we can empower and motivate each other, support each other and we all can live a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“We’re excited about bringing Break A Sweat to Lae,” she continued. We’ve had so many enquiries since I started in POM in 2020. I eventually did a market survey, I sent it to everyone and yeah, I’m here.”

The Trinder Community Hall will be their temporary venue until Break A Sweat finds a more suitable location.

Break A Sweat started off as a hashtag that Kanawi and her sisters used during their early training days.

From humble beginnings, this all-female fitness group has over 100 registered members; 89 in Port Moresby and 25 in Lae, due to limited space.

Kanawi is encouraging the Lae women who are interested to contact her through the BaS Facebook page.

The group trains on Tuesdays and Thursdays.