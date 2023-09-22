Walking for his late niece

Organized by the Papua New Guinea Cancer Relief Society every two years to raise funds for cancer patients and programs, the walk saw 473 people take part on Sunday 3 September.

Out of the this, 55 completed the 42km walk from the Lae Showgrounds to Potsie – along the Markham River – and back. And of the 55, five including Julius did the walk in the shortest time of 6 hours and 27 minutes.

Raoma is an administrative assistant and driver at the Ramu Agri Industries Ltd. When he heard of the biannual walkathon, he knew he had to walk and support other patients as he had lost his teen niece to cancer in 2021.

“We were doing fundraising to send her over to Australia when unfortunately…” he (Raoma) trailed off.

Raoma collected himself and in a shaky voice shared that his niece, Ashley was diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment at the Port Moresby General Hospital when she passed away.

The late Ashley’s mother is Raoma’s first cousin and used to work in Lae.

She was going to fly to Port Moresby to finalise arrangements to take her daughter to Australia for treatment when her daughter passed away on the eve of travel.

“She was in the hospital most of the time, getting treatment. When the documents for travel and funds were available for her to travel, unfortunately, that did not eventuate.

“It was one of the reasons that got me to complete the walk,” he said.

“I enjoyed it. It was worth the walk,” he continued.

Despite the exhaustion and muscle aches, Raoma determinedly put one foot in front of the other until he successfully completed the 42km, which included 10 laps around the showgrounds.

The “Walking for Cancer Patients” also serves as a platform for cancer awareness and Raoma says: “We are all struggling but if there are means or ways of getting yourself checked, it’s better to do it now rather than wait until it’s too late and expect miracles. Prevention is better than cure.”

Ashley’s mother, Ambia Raoma, flew over from the nation’s capital to participate in the walk as well.

Raoma was grateful to his company for the opportunity to participate, as well as the PNGCRF for hosting the event.

“I will definitely take part again,” he said.