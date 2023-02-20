Walk for Love - Healthy City is an Active City

The NCDC Active City Development launched the Walk & Yoga for Life 2023 program to kick start the year's activities with the Walk for Love event.

The walk took place from Ela Beach to Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, lasting from 5:30 am to 8:30 am. The event aimed to demonstrate support for the value of human life and make a difference in the community by promoting a healthy, happy, and safe life.

The NCDC and its program, ACDP, aim to cultivate such a community. Founder & Director of ACDP, Fazilah Bazari, expressed her appreciation for the support of Governor of NCD Powes Parkop, communities, community leaders, sporting codes, and WHO Country Representative for Papua New Guinea Dr. Sevil Huseynova.

Hon. Governor Parkop, who returned to work after medical leave, reminded the participants of the importance of health, respect for medical advice, and staying fit and healthy. The morning walk also included energetic performances from Southside Crew, Poly Crew, and Sing Sing Group.