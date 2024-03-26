A Walk Against TB

Hundreds of city residents and TB community volunteers joined representatives from the National Department of Health, NCD Provincial Health Authority and key development partners and supporters, in observing the day.

The ‘TB Walk’ started early in the morning at the National Department of Health office and ended at Ela Beach. Key TB stakeholders including the National TB Program and NCDPHA spoke about the importance of the fight against TB and the support needed to protect and safeguard younger generations from this dreaded disease.

“I would have died from TB,” said a community volunteer. “I survived because I faithfully took my medicine. TB is a dreaded disease – it is not a laughing matter.”

“I was rejected by family. I watched what I ate and took my medicine well, because I wanted to get better. And I recovered from TB. It is not something to joke about,” the volunteer added.

TB remains a public health threat in PNG. More people die from TB than any other infectious disease in the country.

During a 16-week Systematic Screening Initiative (SSI) conducted in NCD, in November 2023, 491 cases including 37 Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB were detected.

Among these, 131 cases were identified through Chest X-ray examinations, while 360 cases were detected through GeneXpert testing.

All cases, including MDR-TB cases have since been registered and patients have commenced treatment at basic management units for management and containment.

More than 37,000 TB cases were reported in the country in 2022, an 18% increase from 2021. In 2023, TB case notification was 38,000. With only 67% reporting, it is estimated that this may be as high as above 40,000 cases, with NCD contributing to 25% of all TB cases.

NCD remains a hotspot for TB transmission. The SSI implemented under the World Bank-supported Emergency Tuberculosis Project (ETP) covered 26 hot spot communities in the NCD has shown even more alarming results.

Close to 19,000 people were enrolled under the SSI out of a target of 38,000 with 48% successfully screened symptomatically.

Under the SSI, positivity rate for the screening was 11% by GeneXpert while prevalence rate was 2500/100,000 population, which is 10 times higher than the Routine TB Program.

After 16 weeks of SSI implementation, TB burden is reported to be high from Joyce Bay, Bomona CIS, Mahuru Village, Vadavada, Korobosea Village, Koki Wanigela, Morata, Hohola, ATS, 9-Mile Kerema Block, Erima, 9-Mile Market/Makana, Tete Settlement, Gabi Village, Tatana Village, Baruni Village, Sabama screening sites.

The SSI contributed directly to increased TB case notification in NCD with a significant surge of 31% increase by the end of 2023, half of these increase linked to SSI implementation. More time and funding support is required to enable screening of the total target populations to fulfil the World TB Day 2024 theme “Yes! We Can End TB in PNG!” through concerted efforts that advance detection, diagnosis, and treatment of TB in PNG.

The SSI aimed at increasing detection and treatment of prevalent TB cases in NCD communities, as a means to prevent and reduce the transmission of TB in the city. It also provides a more accurate understanding of the true burden of TB in the NCD.

The government-led TB initiative is supported by key development partners and stakeholders including NCDPHA, National TB Program, World Bank, WHO, DFAT and World Vision.