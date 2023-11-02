Visit to Goroka Hospital

They were led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Joseph Apa and his management team.

The visit of the PHA board members gave an opportunity to sectional heads to raise issues of concern which included shortage of drugs and shortage of manpower, which they urged the board to address, to raise the hospital’s level to an exceptional operation level for the benefit of the people of Eastern Highlands.

“It is quite sad to see that services that is being provided by the hospital has declined and we need to bring back and deliver the services that is required of us, so that our people can get the best services provided for them,” chairman Kopyoto said.

Speaking during the luncheon at the hospital mess, Kopyoto said in all heath issues, cancer in children and mothers is a concern.

Kopyoto said he is working hard to find help to build a cancer facility that can provide services for the children and mothers with cancer in the province.

“Cancer is a big issue and I have partners from abroad who are willing to assist, but we will also need the funding assistance from the government to build and have the cancer facility up and running,” he said.

Kopyoto said apart from cancer, other health issues are also a concern, and to address the issues, the National Government should make funding available for implementers on the ground to execute responses.