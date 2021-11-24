Visit Gawasang Guest House

One such hotspot is the Gawasang Guest House at Bukawa.

Wara Gawasang is formed by two underground water sources that meet up and flow down to the sea.

Located at the intersection of the two fresh waters is the Gawasang Guest House in the Labuta LLG – a little over an hour’s boat ride from Lae.

Owner, George Julius, built a small haus win fitted with two hammocks and a bed in Wara Gawasang, which has a depth of over 1 metre during high tide.

Julius initially built the guest house to accommodate locals from the districts of Tewai-Siassi and Finschhafen who encounter bad weather and technical issues along the way.

“But for that time alone, mi nogat wanpla mani tu. Mi wokim wanpla bikpla femli haus sanap lo hia then mi askim ol femli, ‘inap yumi brukim disla haus daun na wokim em kamap olsem risot o gest haus?’ (For that time alone, I had no money. We had a large family home here and I asked the family if we should tear it down and construct a resort or guest house.)

“Ol wanbel so, olgeta metiriel mi kisim lo bikpla haus blo femli, na mi wokim kam bek lo gest haus. Bikos yumi gat bikpla somil stap lo bus nau, displa asistim mi lo katim ol diwai.” (They agreed, so I used materials from the family home to build the guest house. We have a sawmill in the bush and that assisted with our timbers.)

Julius had envisioned building the guest house in 1992, but had to hold off on his dream until he had enough money to get it off the ground.

His dream became reality only five years ago, but he is yet to complete the building.

“Wokim i go na, sampla pat blo insait tu ino pinis bikos nogat financial assistance weh mi ken sosim lo sampla hap. Mi traim olgeta best so mi slow lo putim em i kam but yes, a long-term plan, I was thinking that along the sides bai mi mekim self-contained houses so that husat femli ol kam, bai ol stap ol yet na go bek. (I was unable to source funding hence the building is yet to be completed. I have a long-term plan, I was thinking that along the sides I’ll build self-contained units for families who come here.)

“On the riverside too, mi tingting long putim floating bed.”

Though the Gawasang Guest House is work in progress, the natural environment on offer, the warm welcome extended by the community and the cultural experiences are priceless.

Guests will not only enjoy the fresh air and untouched scenery, they have two pristine bodies of water to choose from when trying to cool off, including a canoe ride along the waterway.

Furthermore, the family prepares traditional meals to tick off the cultural experience box.