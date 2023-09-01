UPNG Students Donate Baby Essentials

The students' initiative saw the donation of 96 bags filled with essential baby items to the nursery, aimed at aiding newborns in need.

The 23 students visited the nursery to personally deliver their thoughtful contributions. Each mother and her baby were gifted a plastic bag teeming with supplies such as diapers, powder, oil, and more.

Among the donations, two bags of clothing were also included, aimed at providing comfort to the mothers themselves.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Diandra Neil, the designated student in-charge, shed light on the significance of the visit. Neil emphasized that the outreach program not only formed a part of their academic assessment but also reflected their commitment to giving back to their country.

"As part of this outreach, we the students decided to contribute and bring the donations to the nursery. So, whatever has been donated is from the students’ pockets," Neil stated, showcasing the selfless spirit driving their actions.

Sr Filma Kuman, the Nursing Unit Manager, expressed profound gratitude for the students' benevolence. She encouraged the students to continue their philanthropic endeavors, underscoring the positive impact their actions had on the community. The Special Care Nursery, which caters to sick newborns in need of specialized medical attention, was undoubtedly brightened by the students' generosity.

Continuing their commitment to giving back, eight male students took a step further by donating blood at the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine (SBBCTM) following their nursery visit. This act of kindness demonstrated their dedication to making a lasting impact beyond material donations.