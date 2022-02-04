UPNG Hosts Goods And Service Fair

Information booths belonging to school organizations and others were set up at the Forum Square to display merchandises and register new interested members. Present at the fair were the Clean Generation Campaign, Equal Playing field, Port Moresby Nature Park, Kotex and the Law School Society.

The main purpose of the fair was to get students involved in the work they do and to have exposure and visibility so that students can join and participate with the activities that the organizations wish to implement.

A member of the Clean Generation Campaign, Nabieu Lansana says their information booth had been up since Monday and so far, they have registered 50 members for the campaign.

“Clean Generation offers a number of programs that allows you to develop yourself and gives people the tools to motivate and the opportunity to be better and help improve their communities and surroundings,” said Nabieu.

He further explained that the Clean Generation has a number of programs and events planned out for the year and details will be disclose once you become a member.