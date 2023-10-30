Universal Church observes Pinktober

The female church members gathered to hear lifesaving messages on breast cancer. Though the invited resource guest speakers did not make it to the awareness campaign, it did not deter the church leaders from proceeding with the event.

Cancer in women especially breast cancer has become a silent killer for many women in Papua New Guinea, because of a lack of awareness and education on the disease.

This gathering was by the Caleb Club in the church led by Betty McDonald, which included parts of the church hall adorned with pink and white balloons.

It was highlighted that it is important to observe signs and symptoms early and to seek medical attention.

Cristiane Pine, wife of Senior Pastor, Jonathan Pine emphasized on the final option of seeking healing from God when all else fails, based on the verse in Matthew 19:26, paraphrased; “What is impossible to men is possible to God.”

Church leaders showed informative videos and slide shows to impart the life-saving message to the women.

A couple of slide shows were shown as well, on how to conduct self-check for early detection of breast cancer. Pine encouraged women to do medical checks so they could get treatment as early as possible.

However, Pine emphasized that when there is no hope after treatment, there is hope in faith in God. The participants were asked to recite the word of God in unison in order to convince themselves of the hope there is in God.

According to the leader of Caleb's group, Betty MacDonald, the Universal Church women's group hold awareness meetings of different important issues on the last Saturday of every month, such as this ‘Pinktober’ to observe Breast Cancer Day.