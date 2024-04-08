UNICEF delivers newborn baby equipment

The equipment was handed over by UNICEF PNG Chief of Health, Dr. Satish Gupta to Dr. Osborne Liko and was witnessed by DFAT First Secretary for Health, Anna Gilchrist.

Also in attendance was the National Department of Health (NDoH) Deputy Secretary, Public Health, Ken Wai, PMGH Director Medical Services Dr. Koni Sobi and Special Care Nursing and Pediatric clinic doctors and nurses witnessing.

Dr. Satish Gupta who spoke on behalf of the UNICEF, in the absence of UNICEF PNG Country Director, Dr. Claudes Kamenga, he explained briefly the process in which in was engaged in securing this funding from DFAT.

Dr. Gupta mentioned some of the interventions UNICEF is undertaking in collaboration with the National Department of Health, particularly three critical interventions which are important to reduce the infant mortality and strengthen the newborn care service quality in the country, both at the community and health facility level.

“The first is the capacity building of health care workers, i.e doctors, pediatricians, nurses and midwives, to improve their knowledge and the skills on newborn care. The next is to provide some of the critical equipment to improve the quality of services, both at the primary health care centres with the newborn kits and also at the referral hospital level, and the provincial hospitals equipment can be utilized.

The program also provides a mentorship program with resource health trainers from overseas facilitating On The Job Training, in partnership with the Pediatric, Obstetrics and to provide clinical skill-based training at the National Centre of Excellence which is with Port Moresby General Hospital.

Provinces are also in collaboration to improve skills in the implementation of newborn care services.

On behalf of the donors, DFAT First Secretary for Health Security, Anna Gilchrist said the equipment might have cost around PGKK1.2 or K1.3 million with additional training for the workers across the country as well.

She affirmed the efforts of the UNICEF specialist doctors who requested for funding to be allocated under the existing agreement with DFAT so that this critical need is met.

“We’ve been supporting early childhood and newborn babies in PNG for some years. Our largest kind of flagship investment was through UNICEF, that is “Saving Lives, Spreading Smiles” program which started in 2016 and ran for several years,” Gilchrist said.

“It’s a foundation which the day’s event was adding to, the handing over of equipment,” she added.

She said further that the programme also provided equipment, trained health workers; health integrated early special newborn care into the midwifery curriculum and supported a whole range of community-based awareness activities.

“In late 2022 there was another investment in which we supported training on advanced pediatric life support course, where clinicians from Australia and New Zealand came to support the delivery of that course and they also provided the training, including a training of trainer model so the course can be run throughout PNG,” Gilchrist said.

She acknowledged the health workers throughout the country as the “real heroes” in the delivery of health services through awareness.