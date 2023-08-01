Unggai-Bena engages SJA

The signing took place on Thursday 27th July, 2023 in Goroka.

Providing health primary health services to the community is vital for wellbeing of the rural populations. It is critical when people who are critically ill or pregnant women going through labour or road accidents, they need services of primary healthcare workers nearby.

St John Ambulance services is one agency that provides this vital service in the country. Though it provides excellent health services, it is not present in all the provinces and districts.

Therefore Unggai Bena district is one fortunate district that has made the right decision to establish St John Ambulance services in the district.

SJ brings services right to the doorstep where it applies initial first aid response before rushing patients off to the nearest accessible healthcare facility.

Member for Unggai-Ben, Kinoka Feo together with the District Development Authority (DDA) made the critical decision to bring in St John Ambulance.

In compliance to protocol, the DDA arranged for the MOA to be signed by the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) with the St Johns, to operate in the district.

Furthermore, this service will also be extended to other seven districts in the province, that is; Kainantu, Obura/Wonenara, Henganofi, Okapa, Lufa, Daulo and Goroka.

During the signing of the MOA, District Administrator, Jonathan Resis, welcomed the SJA.

“The people of Unggai Bena, with the DDA and the local member have observed the activities of SJA and have realized that SJA is able to provide the services right into the communities. That’s why it is not a mistake for us to bring in SJ to work with us in our communities,” Resis said.

He said since the ambulance will also service the other district, the DDA has committed close to K2.4million plus, three ambulances to the SJA, and a block of land near Goroka township to set up a centre for the St John to establish their services.

Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joseph Apa congratulated the Unggai-Bena district for this initiative in bringing St John Ambulance into the district.

“As the lead organisation for the health facilities in the province, EPHHA is very happy with the people, DDA and the local MP of Unggai-Bena, for bringing St Johns Ambulance into their district.

“We are very happy that this service of SJA will be extended to the other districts in the province. We have waited a longtime to see such an initiative take place in our province. Now that it’s here, we are more than happy,” Dr. Apa said.