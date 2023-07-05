UNFPA releases survey on health services

The survey conducted in partnership with the Department of Health titled, ‘A Facility-Based Survey of Reproductive Health Commodities and Services in Papua New Guinea’.

This publication is an assessment on the availability of reproductive health commodities and services in Papua New Guinea. The results include interviews with clients on their perceptions of the services received and details on the supply chain for reproductive health commodities.

Key findings from this survey include:

Fifty-seven percent (57%) of health facilities are compliant with the global minimum standard for reproductive health medicines with a full set of at least seven (7) essential reproductive health medicines available.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of facilities reported a stock-out of here (3) different family planning methods on the day of the survey.

Ninety-five percent (95%) of clients surveyed said they were satisfied with the services received.

UNFPA and the National Department of Health are working to review the recommendations drawn from the results.

This includes the ongoing work providing Reproductive Health Commodities Supply training to strengthen inventory management and supply chains.

UNFPA, in partnership with the Department of Health and with support from the Australian Government, supports regular assessments of the availability of reproductive health commodities and services in Papua New Guinea.

This most recent survey, conducted in late 2022, includes data from 164 health facilities across the country, including primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities. Enumerators also surveyed clients to gather insights into their perceptions of the quality and cost of the services available to them.

The document contents are published under three main topics which are: NEWS, PUBLICATIONS and EVENTS.

The complete survey is available for download here: https://png.unfpa.org/en/publications/facility-based-survey-reproductive-health-commodities-and-services-papua-new-guinea