Unemployed youth join project

Who would have thought PNG’s very own international all-boy dancing crew Wan Squad would grace the youths with some dance moves?

And PNG’s very own fitness power duo Florence Daple and William Moaina from East Street Fitness (ESF) leading our youngsters to some fitness techniques and Zumba lessons.

But this is just the beginning of what awaits the 366 youths in Intake Five of the Urban Youth Employment Project II (UYEP II).

These youths were part of the 2,626 who were enumerated in September this year, for Intakes Five, Six, Seven, 11 and 12 going into 2024. Following the citywide registration from 6-10 October, the youths gathered on 20 November for the orientation.

And then the weeklong Basic Life Skills Champions for Change (C4C) Training that ran from 21 – 27 November 2023.

One of them is Dora Bonggi who resides at Samarai Block within the Saiwara community in ATS area, in the Northeast electorate.

Dora Bonggi stated: “I was doing my Grade 10 at FODE, but I couldn’t afford to pay for my school fees, so I left it and decided to join the project. I see the Project, as an opportunity to get employed so after getting employed I can further my studies, by earning my own money, I can pay for my school fees. I want to thank World Bank, the Urban Youth Project, and most importantly the Governor who is helping us the many young people, giving us the opportunity to succeed in life.”

Championed by NCD Governor Powes Parkop and being rolled out by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC), UYEP II is about giving a second chance to disengaged youths including those in the Motu Koita.

The training journey for youths in the Project includes basic life skills, some hands-on basic civil works that contribute to NCD’s infrastructure development, on-the-job training through internship and TVET courses for some, based mostly on selection criteria of selected institutions.

One of the many benefits enjoyed by youth participants is owning a bank account.

Fredrik Robert is a young man from the Port Moresby South electorate.

He was particularly grateful to BSP for being able to open a bank account under his very own name for the first time.

Jesinta Seseho is another young woman from Port Moresby South. She was sitting at home doing nothing when she noticed that Urban Youth were taking intakes, so she filled up the form.

“I was the last one to fill the form but they selected me to join them. When I joined them they helped me open BSP account, I was very happy with this because I would get a bank card.

She added, "I would like to thank World Bank, Urban Youth Project, and Governor Parkop for helping us youths who are doing nothing and at home.