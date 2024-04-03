UC Moderator steps down after 12 years

With so many challenges faced over the years, Rev. Siai feels satisfied with the achievements he has accomplished and the vision he continues to see for the Church.

With watery eyes, Rev Siai emotionally told this news team about his time as the Moderator. His duty was to oversee all United Churches of the country.

“There are a lot of challenges, It’s a long journey for me. I served in the remote part of the church for almost half of my Ministry and for me to be given the trust to be given the trust of the highest office of the church. My experience and performing in this office are a challenging thing for me and how do I influence a church to be together,” he said.

Rev. Siai stated that the biggest challenge for UCPNG is leadership. Unlike other types of leadership, UCPNG is dependent on your character and guided by the principles of the Bible.

Several of the achievements he mentioned was the United Church Constitution which took five years to draft and was finally passed as a bill in parliament.

Another was the celebration of UC’s Golden Jubilee in 2018 and the ongoing vision of having a higher institution for the United Church.

“That is something we are working on and I know the church will achieve that even if it is not achieved in my time of reign.” Said Rev Siai.

He shared that the retirement age is 65. At his age settling at 59 years old, he will use several years of his good age after his reign to go back to his homeland in Misima Island, Milne Bay Province, and serve in the local ministry.

The handover take-over ceremony will occur in late November of this year.

“In the General Assembly, all the Bishops, with their wives and four representatives from each region will come and induct the new moderator. This year it will happen in the Highlands region, and we will both share the chairmanship of the meeting. When we come back we will do hand-over and take over which will take three weeks or a month.”

According to Rev Siai, the newly elected Moderator was already decided upon in 2022 during the General Meeting in Rabaul.

“Normally Bishops become the new moderator but it's open to all Ministers because our policy agrees to it. We have already elected a new moderator. He works with us and is the current Health Manager, Reverend Garo Kilagi. He is from East Central and married to a woman from Rabaul.”

“The Word of God has helped me through my time, but there is one scripture in Habakkuk chapter 3 that talks about God making your feet like a Deer’s feet, enabling us to tread on heights. I've seen God guiding me and putting my feet in the right place, when I see that it is not possible God, God says otherwise. I think it is what God wants not what I want. If you think of achieving something and it does not happen, I think God is saying that is not what He wants.”