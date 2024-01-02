UC Arawa final 2023 Unisocial event

The Pastor and the Church members invited the Arawa Safe House and Arawa Police Station to collect boxes of garden food to help those in need during this holiday season.

Over 40kg of garden foods were donated by members of the church to these two public entities so that they would be able to feed more than 10 families and help people, who are in desperate situations due to unforeseen circumstances.

“In this time of the year, some people feel forgotten by society, but they are not forgotten by God, because God has chosen them,” said Pastor Michael Lewis from Universal Church, Arawa.

It was based on the scripture; “But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty."

(I Corinthians 1:27 NKJV).