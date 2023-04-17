Tribute to late Fr. Valeriano Barbero SDB

Fr Val, as he was lovingly called, was born on 31st August 1938, in Novara. He made his first profession on August 16, 1956 at Pinerolo; and was ordained a priest on 18th March 1967 at Turin, Italy. He was a man with a large smile on his face, which hid away the tensions and the troubles that are always around the corner.

On his Golden Jubilee, Fr Val expressed heartfelt gratitude to God and his many friends for the countless blessings he received during the past 50 years of his priestly life.

“Thank you Lord for choosing me to become a priest,” he said. “God has called us for special purposes in life and I will continue to serve the church and the people of Papua New Guinea. ‘Dio solo,’ Only God.”

“He is now with the Lord, whom he loved very much and with Mary Help of Christians, whose devotion he spread around, not only with his talks, but also with beautiful churches,” writes Archbishop Francesco Panfilo SDB.

“I have known him since I was a brother and he was a young priest and we became very close to each other. I can say that he was not only my confrere in the Salesian Congregation, but a true brother,” Archbishop Panfilo continues.

“We were all surprised, when in 1980 he left the Philippines, where he had been Rector and Provincial Administrator, to start work at Araimiri, in Papua New Guinea’s Gulf Province.

“In PNG Fr. Val gave everything he had. When I made my provincial visitations at Araimiri, I spent hours talking with him, but when the time to leave came, I always left with a heavy heart, because I knew how hard and difficult the work was.

“When I arrived in PNG from the Philippines, in May 1997, he was building the new college, Don Bosco Technical Institute (DBTI). We were together until September 8, 2001, when I was ordained Bishop of Alotau. In those four years we prayed together, ate together, and worked together. In fact, when the time for pouring cement came, both of us joined the workers in doing so.

“People will talk about the buildings he erected: churches, classrooms, staff houses, dormitories, etc. Yet, what he leaves behind is that he was first a priest, a Salesian priest and he was proud of it. He was a man of prayer, and his reflections were spiritually deep. He handled millions of dollars in order to erect those buildings, but I can testify that he was detached from money and material things. He was poor and very frugal in his lifestyle,” Archbishop Panfillo recalled.

Cardinal John Ribat, Archbishop of Port Moresby wrote; “The Church in Port Moresby Archdiocese, the Archdiocese of Rabaul and indeed the whole of PNG mourns the loss of Fr Val. He was a great man with a powerful ministry and mighty works and for the people. I saw this in his life as he worked in Kerema. May our good Lord have mercy on him and reward him abundantly. May he rest eternally in God's peace.”

Finally, in one of his last messages to Fr Angelo Fazzini, Fr Val wrote: “Thanks for the wishes. Twice I was more there, than here. Truly resurrected. Please convey to my English-speaking Chinese-Australian friends and the Salesian community that I will remember everyone and ask the Lord for every grace and blessing. Leaving everyone we carry on the Salesian cross. Study how to make yourself loved, forgive that you may be forgiven. A big thank you to everyone. Farewell to all. Till we meet in the presence of the Lord our God”.

A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Fr Valeriano, will be held at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, Boroko, Port Moresby on Saturday 22nd April at 10am.