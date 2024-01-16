Trauma, an issue in Hela communities

“The issue of trauma is something that is not addressed in Hela communities but it is something that we feel and see the effects of in our communities every day,” stated Reverend Bola Magini of the Magarima District United Church.

“There is no training available to address the issue of trauma which is a major contributor to the increase of tribal conflicts and violence in the communities.”

Reverend Magini who has been living in Magarima District through the United Church for four years has witnessed conflicts in the area that he can confidently say are a direct result of unresolved trauma that often leads to violence.

Rev Magini revealed this during a Gender Transformative Training on Psychosocial Support for Peace and Community Resilience conducted last month by the United Nations Population Fund.

Through the training, “I understand now the cycle of intergenerational trauma and violence in families when not dealt with properly at that level can lead to young men participating in tribal fights and violence because that is the environment they grew up in and according to them, resorting to violence is the norm when solving conflict,” he added.

This training through its Gender Transformative Project in the Hela Province focuses on strengthening community-based psychosocial support in Tari and surrounding areas to address the underlying causes of conflict responsible for the cycle of inter-group violence by creating multi-layered Mental Health and Psychosocial Support services in the area.

20-year-old Johnathan James from Kupari in Tari is a community mobiliser with the Hela Orphans for Hope. He shared similar sentiments and said trauma as a core factor in the increase of violence in the province.

“When you peel away at the violence in our community and begin to address it, you will find that the root cause of all this violence is always trauma,” Johnathan stated.

“Education and awareness regarding this issue needs to be addressed and also, to start teaching children when they are still young that all forms of violence are wrong. We can mould the mindset of the next generation and so I believe that we can start changing children's behaviour now.”

According to the 40 participants, the training sessions were very informative which also helped them identify simple activities they can do in their communities and engage their people.

“This training helped me see that I can keep my community engaged with easy activities like sewing, carpentry or sports just so that our time is utilized so that we do not stray into doing other activities that may lead us to trouble or cause trouble.”