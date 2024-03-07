This year the college is introducing online training by equipping registered students with laptops and online lectures, making it more convenient and cutting down costs.

“Training online is convenient,” says Valerie Kaia, a 29-year-old woman of Simbu and Gulf (Kikori) parenthood.

She was one of those students who received a laptop computer from the Highlands Youth Training College (HYTARC) on Friday 2nd March 2024 together with 14 others.

This is Valerie’s second year at the TVET College and this time she is doing a Diploma Course in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) at the HYTARC TVET College in Port Moresby.

Last year Valerie enrolled in a TVET Certificate Course as a non-school leaver with her tuition paid by the MRDC under corporate sponsorship. Though her batch has moved on to join the industrial workforce, Valerie is continuing to do a Diploma course in Occupational Health and Safety.

As a child from the beneficiary Landowner group from Kikori under LNG Landowner groups, her tuition fees have been paid in full.

“Last year we were taking theories in the classroom and doing practical or OJT at a little workshop on the side of the school. This is to prepare us for immediate employment when we enter the workforce,” Valerie said.

She said applying what they learn in theory with practical work was very helpful in understanding what they do.

“This made me interested to continue in this school so this year when I heard about the laptops and the online training I told my father to pay my tuition fees so I could attend.

“Last year sometimes when buses were on strike we were not able to attend classes but this year if anything like a bus strike happens we will just stay at home and do our studies online. It is very convenient,” she added.

Valerie said last year, MRDC sponsored ten (10) students but she is the only one who remained to pursue a Diploma in OHS.

“One thing good about TVET qualification is that when it is a TVET certificate employers are quick to pick them up because the trade courses are covered in both theory and on-the-job training,” concluded Valerie.

Another excited student who also received a laptop recently was Ruth Karo from Gulf Province. She is also a school leaver who enrolled with the HYTARC TVET College. She is taking up a Human Resource Development Diploma course this year.

“I chose to study in HYTARC because it’s an online study and more convenient and it promotes time management skills. It reduces many costs because we stay at home and study online and attend classes only when it is necessary.