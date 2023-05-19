Training on Home Learning Packs

The training aimed to enhance their knowledge and skills in utilizing Home Learning Packs (HLPs) effectively. Specifically, the focus was on utilizing HLPs for Preparatory, Grades 1, and 2 classes, as well as providing support to students and parents before, during, and after emergency situations.

The use of Home Learning Packs has proven to be an invaluable resource in assisting children and families during periods of conflict, displacement, and unrest. These packs serve as a means to ensure continued learning opportunities for students, even in challenging circumstances.

As part of the training, school inspectors have been equipped with the necessary tools and strategies to support teachers in the distribution and monitoring of HLPs.

Additionally, they have been trained to assist teachers in guiding parents and guardians, enabling them to actively participate in their child's learning process.

The objective of this training program is to empower educators to effectively implement HLPs and provide comprehensive support to students and their families.

By equipping school inspectors, education managers, and early childhood education coordinators with the necessary knowledge and skills, Enga province aims to foster a positive educational environment that can withstand various challenges and ensure the continuity of learning for all students.