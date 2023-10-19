Tongan Doctor to lead WHO Western Pacific Region

Health ministers and other senior officials from the Region’s Member States voted during the 74th session of the Western Pacific WHO Regional Committee meeting.

Proposed by Tonga, Dr. Piukala is a surgeon with nearly 30 years of experience as a public health leader working in Tonga and across the Pacific. He is a champion of multi-sectoral collaboration to address health challenges, such as climate change, non-communicable diseases, and tobacco control, among others.

Since becoming Tonga’s Minister of Health, he has been very involved in the work of WHO, advocating and championing initiatives on non-communicable diseases, safe surgery, climate change and health, and disaster preparedness and response.

Addressing the Regional Committee and the WHO workforce, Dr Piukala said, “At home, we say that it takes a village to raise a child. Today, I stand here before you, not as Saia Ma’u Piukala, but as someone who is here because of that village. That village was not just in Tonga.

“It was my experience in the many places I have been, including Pacific Island Countries, all the WHO work and meetings, across the Western Pacific Region, and the World Health Assembly in Geneva. My fellow villagers – including all of you – I am very grateful.

“The outcome today is not my doing, but a result of the contribution of my fellow villagers, including all of you and many others who are not here today. I thank you sincerely for the trust you have placed in me today. I know that to whom much is given, much is expected, and I look forward to working with you to make our Region the one we want it to be.”

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is attending the Regional Committee in Manila this week, congratulated Dr. Piukala on his nomination as the next Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

“This Region is home to almost one-quarter of the world’s population, and it is among the most diverse of WHO’s six regions – from the steppes of Mongolia to the beaches of the Pacific, from the world’s largest and most crowded cities to some of its most remote villages – the Western Pacific is a Region of incredible contrasts, unique challenges, and unlimited potential.

The diversity of landscapes, languages, cultures, and traditions is immense, and so is the scale of health challenges. Dr Piukala, you have not applied for an easy job. But you have applied for one of the most important, and one of the most rewarding. It will demand all the technical, managerial, and diplomatic skills and experience you have. But you are not alone.

A very dedicated and talented team supports you. And I assure you of my support and that of my colleagues in Geneva. You have my full support, my full confidence, and my best wishes. I look forward to working with you as we chart a path forward together.”

The Acting Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab served the Region since August 2022, initially as Officer-in-Charge and then as Acting Regional Director since March 2023. She also offered her successor warm wishes: “I congratulate Dr. Piukala for being nominated as the next WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific,” she said.