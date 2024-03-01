Tok Imuniti Campaign Launched

Tok Imuniti, translating to "Talk about Immunity," equips provincial health workers with digital and physical resources to effectively address rumours and misinformation within their communities. A comprehensive five-week national multimedia campaign aims to educate PNG citizens about the significance of vaccination while introducing health workers to an innovative digital app featuring educational videos, fact sheets, and a chat function.

All resources are tailored to accommodate varying levels of Internet access, language preferences, and knowledge about vaccinations prevalent among health workers. ABCID, in partnership with PNG's creative agency Vatava Media, extensively consulted community health workers to ensure culturally relevant content that addresses vaccine hesitancy.

The initiative has received financial backing from OXFAM and ABCID under the Australian Humanitarian Partnership. The campaign underscores the critical role of effective communication and digital platforms in disseminating essential health information nationwide.

PNG's Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services emphasized the urgent need to improve immunization coverage and overall healthcare indicators to ensure a healthier population and sustainable development in the country.