Timely intervention for SHP

Speaking during Sunday’s colourful opening of the bi-annual conference at the Ialibu Mission Station, Powi thanked ELCPNG for allowing Immanuel District to host this national event.

He outlined that SHP has been going through a lot of social and law and order issues. These have painted a bad picture for the province; hence such a spiritual gathering is needed for restoration and sanity.

“I am happy that ELC Immanuel District has Lutheran members in the five government districts of Ialibu-Pangia, Imbonggu, Kagua-Erave, Mendi-Munihu and Nipa-Kutubu.

“Their participation in this weeklong conference, apart from the main church agenda, the bible studies and morning and afternoon devotions will have a significant spiritual impact on them when they return to their respective villages,” Governor Powi said.

He further welcomed delegates from the 16 districts of ELCPNG.

“If my people from Southern Highlands reside in your provinces and did anything that affected peace, normalcy and safety, I apologise to you all and ask you for forgiveness.

“We are God fearing people and it is through the work of churches that we will see changes,” Governor Powi added.

Ialibu-Pangia MP and former Prime Minister, Peter O’Neill, acknowledged churches, including ELCPNG, for delivering basic services as well as addressing issues that are affecting the people.