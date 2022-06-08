The seminar theme ‘Listen. Do everything with LOVE’ focused on equipping the students with basic knowledge on how to use audio and video to bring about positive and inspiring messages to others.

The first session presented by Isabella Saleu, focused on the introduction to audio and jingles, which enabled the young minds to understand the different types of audio and how jingles are used in broadcasting.

Presenting on jingles to inspire was Nigel Akuani, who stressed on creating inspiring jingles. A short activity enabled the students to come up with inspiring jingles on the topic of their choice followed by presentations of their jingles.

Jessica Oata took the third session focusing on video basics. The session dwelled on the importance of videos, the different types of camera shots, creating videos with a message and the different types of films.

Senior SOCOM officer, Abigail Seta presented on the final session and focused on the 30 seconds of fame, which required student representatives from each school to talk about a topic of their choice for 30 seconds on camera.

A practical filming activity for short films and 30 seconds of fame followed the sessions, which allowed the students to practice the techniques, and skills that they acquired. The day ended on a high note with jubilant spirits as the students and animators appreciated and critically analyzed the films they produced during the presentations.

Don Bosco Technological Institute’s animator, Lucy Napitalai congratulated the students for being so vibrant whilst working under pressure to meet deadlines, while her colleague from La Salle Technical College, Wallace Kuvi, challenged them to continue to let their products be an echo of change amongst their peers and society.

The eight schools that participated in the third Media Education Seminar were; Marianville Secondary School, St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Limana Vocational Centre, La Salle Technical College, Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, Don Bosco Technical School, Don Bosco Technological Institute and St Joseph’s International Catholic College.

The next Media Education Seminar is set for Saturday, July 2nd and will focus more on short films in preparation for the International Short Film Festival that will be held in August.