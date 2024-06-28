Theodist donates K25,000 to Life PNG Care

The announcement was made during a press event attended by Life PNG Care's Founding Director, Collin Yakio, and members of the media.

For over six years, Theodist Ltd has been a steadfast supporter of Life PNG Care, providing annual donations of K25,000. This year, the donation will significantly bolster the ‘Strongim Pikinini Education Program’, which aids over 700 underprivileged children in accessing education.

The board and management of Life PNG Care expressed their deep gratitude to Theodist Ltd’s Founding Director Kevin Pini, CEO Kumar Baliah, and the entire management team for their unwavering support. They highlighted the dire educational landscape in PNG, where over a million school-aged children are out of school, emphasizing the necessity of community and corporate partnerships to address this crisis.

CEO, Kumar Baliah, praised the resilience and dedication of Life PNG Care, especially in light of the economic challenges and post-pandemic recovery. He reaffirmed the company's belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities, and their shared values of respect, dignity, and equality.

The partnership has already seen tangible results, with two students from Life PNG Care successfully graduating from the university and securing employment. The continued support from Theodist Ltd is poised to create more success stories, ensuring a brighter future for the children of Papua New Guinea.

This collaboration underscores the critical role that corporate social responsibility plays in societal development, and together with Life PNG Care, Theodist Ltd is committed to building a stronger, more educated community.