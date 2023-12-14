Temnung church assisted

Even after almost 50 years since PNG gained independence, certain remote and far-flung communities are still deprived of basic and vital government services.

Temnung village in ward 19 of the Giri area of Yawar LLG in Bogia district in Madang Province is no exception.

There is no road link to the far-distanced community. People walk for over 10km to reach an access road to travel to Bogia station, they then progress on to Madang town via PMVs.

Last weekend, President of Yawar LLG, Thomas Kuangi and CEO Sylvester and Madang Provincial Fisheries Division Acting Director Greg Sirar bravely walked through the jungle of Giri to Temnung village to meet with a Four-Square Church congregation following an invitation.

The invitation was extended to the dignitaries from the church as a request for assistance to build a new church for the community. The current church the community has been using is made from bush materials and was built since independence.

They intend to have a permanent structure which will accommodate more than 2000 people in the community to strengthen their faith.

Mr. Kuangi at a gathering pledged a commitment of K5,000 to purchase roofing iron for the new church. He also committed to providing a chainsaw to assist the people to cut timbers.