TB program proving successful

The systematic screening Intervention for Tuberculosis (SSI) by NDoH in the last 10 years has resulted in remarkable response in the improvement of TB indicators in NCD, with increased access to treatment and rapid diagnosis by affected individuals and communities.

“Systematic Screening Intervention was designed to go to the communities and find people who are actually living in the communities and are not aware of it, so that we can put them on treatment. In that way when we do they complete full treatment and are cured,” said Sibauk Bieb, Executive Manager, Public Health NDoH.

The project started in 2017 when the government of PNG got a loan of US$15million from the World Bank and the intention was to address hotspot provinces were the burden of TB was very high.

The first SSI was conducted on Daru Island in 2019. For NCD, the team started in October 2023 and the project will be completed on the 15th of June, 2024.

Based on routine TB program reporting, Papua New Guinea has an estimated TB incidence of 432 per 100,000 population, which translates to 1 new case of TB among every 231 citizens. More than 42 181 TB cases were reported in 2023, an increase of 15% from 36,644 cases in 2022.

Medical Officer for TB and Leprosy at World Health Organization PNG, Dr Nara, shared that the project has been an achievement. The SSI project has covered all the TB Hotspots in NCD and screened more than 90% in 5 months.

“WHO was supporting NDoH and NCD Provincial Health authorities in the implementation of this project. This project made remarkable achievements to reach vulnerable areas in NCD and in Daru of Western Province and detected early Tuberculosis. It was a collaborative effort, without collaborate efforts with partners, the government and communities it wouldn’t be possible with such results.”

The SSI has a potential to cover a bigger proportion of the NCD population. However, due to the limited availability of time and resources, targeted screening intervention strategies were used based on community caseloads of TB and risk factors.