Tauruba Declared ODF

Chief Executive Officer of Anis Foundation, Sil Poi expressed gratitude to the donors and all stakeholders who contributed to the delivery of the ODF program in the district.

When commemorating the World Handwashing Day, it was also relevant to launch the Open Defecation Free at Tauruba Primary School.

Anis Foundation and UNICEF were the implementing agencies of the ODF program, funded by the Government of Japan to build VIP latrines in 80 communities in of Rigo District.

Mr Poi acknowledged the Japanese Government for its generous donation for the Water Sanitation and Hygiene program to roll out in Rigo district. He said it was a COVID-19 funding project received through the UNICEF.

The 80 communities were the feeder communities of the 30 selected primary schools in the district and Tauruba Primary School is one of them.

Head Teacher, Gugutu Wara, thanked the UNICEF for working with Central province and Rigo District in selecting Tauruba Primary School to be included in the WASH programme.

Mrs Wara said since the establishment of Tauruba Primary School in 1963, this is the first time the school had received improved standard toilets delivered by the Anis Foundation.

She further thanked the UNICEF PNG and Central Provincial Government and Rigo District DDA for bringing the project to the community level.

ODF Program Manager, Naomi Darei said the type of toilets introduced in the community under the ODF programme are improved standard with toilet seat covers and ventilation pipe to take away the bad odor. They are built to be used as flush toilets when water is brought into the community.

It is the hope of UNICEF and Anis Foundation that the Tauruba community and the 79 communities in Rigo district change their hygiene and sanitation habits and behviour with the introduction of the programme.