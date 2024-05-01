Tabubil locals commemorate Malaria day

World Malaria Day, is an annual event that is observed every year on the 25th of April as approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2007.

The Commemoration of World Malaria Day was led by the Tabubil Hospital Public Health Team with the support of Ok Tedi Mining LTD (OTML) Health Services Team.

As approved by WHO, the 2024 World Malaria Day theme: ‘Time to deliver, zero malaria; invest, innovate, implement”. ‘This theme emphasizes the need for increased efforts to combat malaria and to address the health inequities that contribute to the disease's impact, particularly in the most vulnerable populations.’

Along with the slogan “accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”, it is a call to everyone to take action and enhance access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services for everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

Before the actual day, the Tabubil Hospital Public Health Team carried out a week-long malaria awareness campaign to over 3000 populations from six different schools including the surrounding communities in and around Tabubil. The awareness campaign started on the 19th – 25th of April, and the day was then observed on 26th of April at the Tabubil Town Centre.

OTML Health Services Chief Medical Officer, Dr Charles Turharus during his address stressed the statistics of Malaria in Tabubil and what OTML is doing to address and control the spread of Malaria.

“According to statistics, in Papua New Guinea there were about 186 cases of malaria per 1000 people in 2022, which had affected mostly small children under the age of 5 and pregnant mothers.”

“The Malaria Program was introduced by OTML back in 2012, to minimize the spread of Malaria in the communities including the OTML Employees and Contractors.

“In 2023, Tabubil Hospital has recorded an average total of approximately 90 malaria cases per month which includes the OTML employees & contractors, and also the surrounding communities in Tabubil,” Dr Turharus said.

According to Tabubil Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei, people in Tabubil must present themselves to the hospital if they experience the symptoms of Malaria at the earliest.

“I also acknowledge and thank the Tabubil Hospital Staff for providing quality health care to patients and the OTML Vector Control Program team for their continuous spraying and fogging of the houses in around Tabubil and the surrounding communities in Tabubil”, Ms Samei said.

Meanwhile, the day ended on a high note as the OTML Health Services Team along with Tabubil Hospital Team conducted vital checks on people who attended the World Malaria Day at Tabubil Cop Shop including Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

Over 400 people attended and 186 volunteered for RDT and were given treated mosquito nets, of which only three (3) people had positive results and were treated for malaria.