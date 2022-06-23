T-Shirts For HIV Awareness

The Chinese Embassy’s Director of Political Section, Sun Jai, stated that the shirts bearing NACS HIV prevention messages were for the general elections.

NACS Acting Director, Tony Lupiwa, said they were aware of the election activities that accompanies some risky practices.

He said the election experiences a lot of violence, drug and alcohol abuse, unsafe sexual practices including transitional sexual activities.

The shirts will be distributed to health authorities once awareness is done in different provinces.

This is one way of NACS and PNG Electoral Commission and the Department of Health have made prevention efforts to minimize HIV and other STIs, Unintended pregnancies, and COVID-19 during the elections.