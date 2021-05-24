Surge in lifestyle disease admissions

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer of Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Paki Molumi, during the recent presentation of cardiac equipment from the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) to the hospital’s cardiac unit.

He said these lifestyle diseases include hypertension, cholesterol, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, cerebrovascular accident (CVA)-stroke and coronary artery disease (CAD).

Dr. Molumi also said hypertension is associated with high cholesterol and diabetes, and they can result in either heart attacks (CAD), CVA-stroke or kidney disease, so patients have one or more of these diseases together.

He said: “The three-year hospital admission statistics are quite obvious; that though TB and HIV may be still the leading causes of hospital admission, there is truly a huge surge in lifestyle diseases to almost equal in hospital admission. Therefore, cardiac services, both non-invasive and invasive, is really a big need for every Papua New Guinean.”

The Port Moresby General Hospital signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with KPHL last year for a five year plan to develop and improve hospital services. The cardiac unit at PMGH will be the first in the country.

(Port Moresby General Hospital file picture)