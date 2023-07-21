Students empowered to be advocates for change

14-week program aims to address harmful attitudes contributing to violence against women and empower students to become advocates of respect and equality within their communities.

Students at Badihagwa High School showed immense dedication as they embarked on the transformative journey, equipped with uniforms, journals, and notes. The vision and objectives of the Grass Skirt Project, combined with the empowering 10 Million Strong program, inspired them to take charge of their personal growth and become leaders in promoting a safer and more inclusive society.

The week began with PIH baseline testing and health screenings, empowering students to prioritize their well-being. Engaging in personality tests, they gained valuable insights into their individuality and tracked their progress diligently in their diaries, noting physical improvements and thoughts.

Outdoor sessions focused on exercise techniques, preparing students for their physical tests with determination and resilience. Throughout the week, a strong sense of unity and support among the students prevailed as they collaboratively established classroom rules, ensuring a safe and respectful learning environment.

However, the pilot program faced challenges, with the Grass Skirt Project team having to exclude seven students living in areas experiencing escalating violence. This difficult decision emphasized the critical need for programs like 10 Million Strong, prioritizing student safety. The team remains committed to reevaluating their processes and offering a secure option for the affected students to participate in future programs.

Despite the challenges, the first week witnessed significant progress, with 17 students currently enrolled in the pilot program. The dedication of students, facilitators, and staff members demonstrated their unwavering passion for positive change.

As the program progresses to focus on Leadership in week 2, the Grass Skirt Project team extends its best wishes to the students, continuing to work together in building a future free from violence.